Food Packaging Gets Smart – and Poses a Recycling Nightmare

In the run up to this year’s Super Bowl, US snack company Frito-Lay launched a limited run of microchipped bags of tortilla chips, supposedly capable of sensing alcohol on a user’s breath and, if instructed, calling them an Uber home.

It was a stunt to grab attention but the use of interactive, intelligent packaging is not a futuristic fantasy. Already, you can find olive oil and craft beers connected to the cloud and ready to report on their origins to any passing punter with a smartphone.

In the extra virgin olive oil sector, where as much as 70% of the product sold is thought to be fake, a group of producers is working with Norwegian technology firm Thinfilm to fight the counterfeit trade, by embedding tiny chips that can communicate with smartphones behind the labels on bottles of their premium product. read more >>