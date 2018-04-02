Feds hint at 'Plastics Charter'

At an international conference on the world’s oceans this month, Canadian Environment Minister Catherine McKenna echoed the idea of a “plastics charter” first broached by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau earlier this year.

The intention of the charter would be to persuade the world's richest and most industrialized countries to adopt strict goals for plastics recycling and waste reduction. McKenna hinted the plastics charter could go further than the European Union's plan to recycle at least half of its plastic packaging by 2030

McKenna said she wants to build interest not only in the G7, but also more broadly in G20 countries. Canada will also try to talk other countries into banning microbeads -- tiny pieces of plastic found in products such as toothpaste and shower gels.

Canada could build past leadership on environmental treaties, such as the Montreal Protocol, which virtually eliminated ozone-depleting substances globally.

The G7 is to meet in Quebec in June.