Facility Innovations 2016 - 2017

Facility Innovation: Processing

In the wake of a downturn, 2016 was a year of remarkable facility innovations aimed at improving cost savings, productivity, and recovery rates. Check out the following innovations to keep an eye on in the coming year as the need for advancements continues and suppliers meet demand for cutting edge technologies.

Company: Tricentris

Supplier: Machinex

Innovation: Replacing rubber star discs screens with ballistic separators

Tricentris recently replaced its rubber star discs screen separators for fiber and container separation with three Machinex ballistic separators in three MRFs in Quebec: Lachute (2015), Terrebonne (2015), and Gatineau (2016). In total, nine rubber start screens were replaced with the equivalent number of ballistic separators.

Before going forward with this ambitious project, Tricentris calculated its return on investment based on the fact that the ballistic separators would require less maintenance and cleaning and are less prone to jams, thus getting more uptime. Tricentris confirms that uptime is indeed much better but the biggest portion of return on investment was something unexpected.

The facilities saw a considerable increase of the fiber product quality, upgrading one quality level higher without additional staff due to the reduction of dense plastics found in the fiber product. Sold HDPE, PET, mixed plastics, and aluminum can volumes all increased from not being lost in fiber or rejects—a double advantage where landfill costs went down and revenue from containers went up.

“This is by far our best investment in terms of payback, especially in such a costly major retrofit type of project,” says Frédéric Potvin, general manager at Tricentris.

Company: EBI Environnement Inc.

Supplier: Machinex

Innovation: Complete MRF upgrade for the Evolving Tonne

Already equipped with the proper OCC sorting equipment, EBI revamped the entire screening and sorting process to address ttrends in consumer’s habits towards increased use of single serve containers and disposable items. The light-weighting of these items calls for the addition of Machinex’s scalping screen, which is equipped with high abrasive resistant metal discs to take broken glass, along with a high portion of the single serve stream out early and send to the dedicated finishing screen.

The scalping screen (5” minus screen) is taking the single serve and high value containers away from contaminating the newspaper stream while being directed quicker to the containers sorting equipment to insure higher recovery rate and increased profits.

To increase product quality, increase recovery, and improve quality of working conditions to the sorters, Machinex installed one high capacity MACH Ballistic to replace both traditional ONP (old newspaper) screens, with the right engineering in strokes, paddles, and system configurations.

“The low capacity myth days of ballistic are over,” said David Marcouiller, executive vice-president sales engineering at Machinex. The revolutionary Mach Ballistic, by itself, handles at this facility in Joliette, and the other paper grades of 18 TPH inbound residential single stream.”

EBI valued that and also acquired three MACH Hyspec® optical sorting machines. The first unit was implemented to have the flexibility to adapt to evolving tonnes and changing markets. The optical unit cleaning the fiber stream has the ability to see and recognize the box board of any colour separately from the corrugated cardboard grade and sort them together or separately as the operator is so choosing. Two additional MACH Hyspec® also dual eject, assisted by an electro magnet and eddy-current are sorting all the commodities on the containers line leaving only quality control to the workers instead of labour intensive material sorting. ●●

× Expand Dust Control Technology. The atomizer is mounted on a towable roadworthy trailer fitted with a 500-gallon (1893 L) water tank. The atomizer is mounted on a towable roadworthy trailer fitted with a 500-gallon (1893 L) water tank.

Facility Innovation: Dust Control

O

ne of the largest beet sugar processors in the United States is using innovative atomized mist technology to control odors at the largest of its four Michigan plants, helping the facility minimize any objectionable airborne smells and maintain a high level of environmental responsibility. The odor management system at Michigan Sugar’s Bay City facility creates an engineered fog comprised of millions of tiny droplets as small as 15 microns in diameter (approximately twice the size of a human red blood cell), which travel with odor molecules on air currents. The microscopic droplets are an effective delivery system for a powerful family of deodorizing chemicals that actually attack noxious smells on a molecular level. The OdorBoss® equipment has proven successful at managing odor vapor even during the peak production season, when approximately 8,700 tons of sugar beets are processed each day -- typically totaling 1.5 million tons per year -- yielding more than half a billion tons of sugar annually.

Company officials wanted to enhance their odor management capabilities in a further effort to prevent any objectionable smells from leaving the property. During their search, they contacted Dust Control Technology®, supplier of the OdorBoss® brand of odor control equipment, and also visited a scrap yard where the equipment was being used to control odor in a large outdoor operation. Impressed by the effectiveness of the method and the company’s deodorizer that was being applied, they decided to rent a model OB-60G for a month when the ponds were being emptied.

The OB-60G is designed to run either a pre-mixed solution or use an injection system that precisely meters in odor management additives for maximum effectiveness. Suppression is delivered by a special open-ended barrel design containing a powerful fan on one end and DCT’s Odor X Atomizer nozzle on the other. The device is mounted on a towable roadworthy trailer that is also fitted with a 500-gallon (1893 L) water tank.

One of the key benefits for Michigan Sugar is the versatility of the OB-60G, which can be quickly repositioned on its trailer to accommodate changing work locations or shifting wind patterns. That easy mobility is one of the features setting it apart from other types of misting systems. Engineered to be moved and adjusted with changing conditions by a standard pickup truck or small skid steer, the low-maintenance unit runs for up to 16 hours on a single tank under normal operating conditions. The design can also be set for specific oscillation arcs and aimed precisely to intercept odor vapor where the concentration is highest.

The water / treatment agent mixture is pumped from the tank by an integrated 10 HP air compressor through a single nozzle, which atomizes the pressurized liquid. The cone of fog is propelled by a 25 horsepower electric fan generating 30,000 cubic feet per minute (152.4 CMS), and the unit features a standard 359° built-in electric oscillator. In addition to its side-to-side oscillation, there is also a vertical angle adjustment from 0-50º for expanded reach and precise aiming. A touch screen panel housed in a protective NEMA 3R cabinet attached on the side of the OdorBoss controls the device’s features.

Dust Control Technology is a global leader in dust and odor control solutions for wastewater processing, demolition, slag handling, material recycling and other applications. The equipment can be purchased outright or rented from an extensive fleet. www.dustboss.com ●●