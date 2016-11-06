Entrepreneur Turns Plastic Waste into a Way to save Trees in Kenya

Plastic littering the streets of Kariobangi is an eyesore for many residents. But for Aghan Oscar it spells opportunity.

Thirteen years ago, Aghan, bothered by the ever-increasing quantity of plastic waste in this low-income suburb of Nairobi, decided to find a way to recycle it.

Now his company, Continental Renewable Energy (COREC), produces poles for use in construction, farming, and road signage. So far he’s sold 96,000, and he says his potential for growth is limited only by the considerable expense of setting up plastic recycling plants.

