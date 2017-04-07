Drywall Recycling: Keeping Gypsum out of the Landfill

Almost 30 years ago, the Greater Vancouver Regional District (GVRD) in British Columbia became one of the first jurisdictions in the world to ban the disposal of gypsum from landfill sites. With this ban came opportunity.

In an effort to ensure no gypsum ever made its way to a landfill, Tony and Gwen McCamley established New West Gypsum Recycling, Ltd. (NWGR) in 1985. Over time, a highly-efficient process was developed to pulverize the gypsum core and remove the backing paper, leaving the recycled gypsum ready for use. This process – now patented – is the cornerstone of in excess of five million tonnes of gypsum material NWGR has recycled to wallboard manufacturers.

The recycled material is a consistent, quality blend of pre-and post-consumer gypsum material that is a readily available source for use in the manufacture of new drywall products. Since 1990, NWGR has been expanding its processing capabilities and currently operates facilities in North America and in Europe. NWGR has developed methods of recycling the paper backing for re-use in many different applications.

Any post-consumer materials like nails or screws are culled from the gypsum recycling process and moved through a separate recycling stream.

Today, NWGR has well over 100 people employed at plants world-wide. The company can recycle dry and wet gypsum. Since there is no product degradation during the recycling process, gypsum can be infinitely re-used. NWGR works with recycling associations, green building associations, and governments to educate and bring awareness to industry stakeholders so landfill does not have to be a choice for gypsum.

“As a business, our primary imperative is the re-utilization of materials,” said John Pahulje, vice-president of New West Gypsum. “The bottom line is we care about the environment and want to do our part to help make responsible decisions to positively affect where we live.”

Today, NWGR plants have capacity for one million tonnes of material per year—and continuously strives to grow that number. “We will continue to invest in technology to gain process and quality efficiencies as well as cost reductions,” said Pahulje.

The ideal solution for gypsum material is a closed-loop re-utilization of the material, he said, meaning recycled material is returned to the wallboard manufacturer to re-enter the wallboard manufacturing process.

“NWGR offers a closed-loop, sustainable solution that ensures gypsum is not ‘lost’ as it is with landfilling, composting or land spreading,” said Pahulje. “NWGR’s philosophy keeps gypsum material in the supply chain, reducing the need to extract virgin material, which helps to preserve valuable natural resources for generations to come.”

Construction waste management guidelines are documented in every green building program. NWGR provides documentation and an audit trail to certify recycling of gypsum materials for participants in programs such as LEED.

The company’s 30-year business model relies on strong relationships with wallboard manufacturers who have consistently grown the recycled content of wallboard products.

“We continually work with the wallboard manufacturers on process improvement and our modular equipment allows for efficient technology evolution,” said Pahulje.

For more information contact New West Gypsum Recycling at 604-534-9925 or view the website at www.nwgypsum.com