Disposal bans as the name implies, discourage the disposal of specific materials at landfills and EFW/WTE facilities. There are a number of reasons why disposal bans are implemented:

To reduce disposed waste volumes

To preserve landfill space

To achieve diversion goals

To encourage or increase recycling and reuse of the banned materials, through economic incentives or disposal restrictions

Bans reduce landfill gas (LFG) production and contribute to GHG reduction goals, for organics or food waste landfill bans, in particular

Within the context of a circular economy, disposal bans preserve resources and ensure a supply of recyclable or organic material to local businesses.

There are two general approaches to disposal bans: an outright ban where loads are turned away if they contain too much of the banned material—this causes a risk of illegal dumping when other options are not available; and, accepting loads with banned materials, but charging a higher fee. In Canada the surcharge on loads with banned materials can be 50 to 100 per cent on top of the regular fee.

We have disposal bans in place at many transfer stations, landfills, and EFW facilities across Canada, including at locations from Metro Vancouver and Nanaimo in BC to the Province of Nova Scotia and PEI in Eastern Canada. Disposal bans are also planned in many locations. The province of Quebec is planning province-wide bans on paper, cardboard (OCC), wood, and organics, phased in between 2020 and 2022.

The province of Ontario has listed a number of potential disposal bans on a range of materials, including food waste, phased in as part of the final Provincial Strategy for a Waste Free Ontario Act: Building the Circular Economy, released February 28, 2017. The timing for the food waste ban is potentially 2022. The City of Calgary also has plans in this area.

Materials that are subject to disposal bans in different locations include tires, OCC, Blue Box materials, wooden pallets or clean wood, various types of waste electrical and electronic equipment (WEEE), construction and demolition materials (C&D), gypsum wallboard, food waste, leaf and yard waste, and other specific materials.

The Province of Nova Scotia implemented a province wide series of disposal bans starting in the mid-1990s. This is the earliest and most comprehensive list of disposal bans in place in Canada at the provincial level, and a great case study for others to learn from. One feature of the Nova Scotia approach was the concept of “dry landfills” where organic waste was source separated as much as possible, thus minimizing biodegradable waste going to landfill where it would generate landfill gas (LFG). The concept was similar to the phased reduction of biodegradable waste permitted to be disposed in landfill in the EU under the EU Landfill Directive.

Metro Vancouver is another location with a long history of disposal bans, starting in the 1990s with OCC and gypsum. Metro Vancouver has three categories of disposal bans which are implemented at six transfer stations, the Vancouver Landfill, and the WTE facility:

Product stewardship materials (any materials covered in provincial EPR programs)

Operational impact materials (e.g. gypsum wallboard or mattresses)

Recyclable materials (e.g. OCC, recyclable paper, green waste, and food waste).

Enforcement officers can reject a load or accept a load for a higher fee. Loads containing > 5 per cent of the banned material are charged a +50 per cent penalty.

So what have we learned about disposal bans that can be applied as more communities consider implementing them?

Bans work if the rules are clear and they are properly enforced. As an example, the amount of organic waste diverted in Metro Vancouver has increased from 150,000 tonnes in 2008 to 372,000 tonnes in 2016, two years after the food waste ban has been in place

Enforcement staff need significant training on how to recognize banned materials in loads

A graduated ban (starting with a higher acceptable rate of banned material, and slowly reducing the acceptable amount over time) is best and allows generators and haulers time to adjust. For instance, the EU Landfill directive used 1995 as a base rate, and had three graduated targets: reduce organic waste in landfill to 75 per cent of 1995 levels by 2006; 50 per cent by 2009, and 35 per cent by 2016.

Public education is critical before, during, and after the ban is in place. A spokesperson is needed to explain who, what, when, where and why.

A grace period of six months is a good idea—use this as an opportunity to educate waste generators and haulers, then after six months begin to impose the surcharges.

A surcharge is better than an outright ban. It is best that haulers have options to dispose of loads with banned materials for a higher price. When it costs more money, the message will soon get through and behaviour will change.

Capture all waste in the ban. If people have the option to export waste to avoid the ban, then the purpose is lost, so find a way to impose the ban so that exporting waste to other locations is not a solution.

Unanticipated events happen, so a contingency plan and business continuity plan is needed on how to address banned materials when something unexpected goes wrong. As an example, Metro Vancouver has a ban on mattresses. One of the two mattress recycling facilities was destroyed by fire in May, 2015. Luckily the company was able to quickly start operations again, but the event demonstrated the vulnerability of disposal bans to unexpected events.

It is ideal if there are a number of processing options for banned materials, as well as some spare processing capacity.

As communities across Canada consider disposal bans, it is important to learn from the experience of others, and we have lots of great experience to draw on.