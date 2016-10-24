Developing the Renewable Natural Gas Market in Ontario

Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) is defined as upgraded biogas sourced from agricultural bi-products, residential and commercial source separated organic materials, wastewater, and landfills. Currently the industry is in its infancy with one RNG project in Ontario in production and several more in various phases of development. Canada’s RNG resource base is approximately equivalent to 25 per cent of the country’s annual natural gas production.

Interest in the RNG market is continuing to grow. Farmers, agri-businesses, utilities, private sector companies, and municipalities are all looking for ways to be environmentally responsible and energy efficient. Developers are investigating RNG projects that inject directly into the pipeline to leverage existing infrastructure and storage capabilities and create lower-carbon, resilient energy systems. Others are considering the use of RNG as a transportation fuel for trucking fleets, to displace higher carbon intensity fossil fuels. Interest is also high because biogas is a proven and adaptable technology that has the potential to reduce GHG emissions by 30 MtCO2 per year or capable of attaining over 10 per cent of Canada’s GHG reduction target.

Given the potential for RNG to significantly reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, supportive policies to enable even greater RNG production have been sought by the Canadian Biogas Association (CBA), in partnership with the Canadian Gas Association, and other industry members. The CBA is leading an effort to educate Ontario stakeholders about RNG and to develop the RNG market in Canada in terms of supply and demand. The RNG Outreach and Market Development project is supported by the Independent Electricity System Operator (IESO). Given that the RNG market is more developed in the US and RNG prices are higher (range from $15 to $30), it is imperative that the federal and provincial governments move quickly to implement policies that encourage a more rapid development of its RNG market and reasonable prices.

To accomplish this objective, the CBA has met with Ontario government ministries, including the Ministry of the Environment and Climate Change (MOECC), the Ministry of Energy (MOE), and the Ontario Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs (OMAFRA) to share information and to determine program needs as it relates to long-term energy planning and climate change goals. CBA has also formed a RNG Working Group to bring together subject matter experts from the private and public sectors to discuss economic, policy, and technology barriers and opportunities to RNG development. CBA is hosting a RNG workshop in the fall of 2016 to educate municipalities about RNG opportunities. The findings from these various forums will be summarized in a Ontario RNG Pathway report to the IESO.

Through the Climate Change Action Plan (CCAP) brought forward by MOECC and approved by the Ontario government in June 2016, Ontario is investing up to $100 million of cap and trade proceeds over four years to support the implementation of a renewable content requirement for natural gas and provide support to encourage the use of cleaner, renewable natural gas in industrial, transportation, and buildings sectors. The government has been consulting with industry on the implementation of this requirement. The province intends to work with the Ontario Trucking Association, Union Gas, Enbridge Gas Distribution, and others to establish a network of natural gas and low or zero carbon fuelling stations. The Ontario government will also work with utilities to ensure the biogas content of the fuel provided is increased over time to further lower the carbon footprint of this alternative fuel.

Ontario will also be investing approximately $20 million over four years to pilot solutions to reduce emissions from transportation and goods movement by promoting the use of renewable natural gas from the digestion of agricultural materials and food wastes. In addition, Ontario will invest up to $170 million over four years in a new Green Commercial Vehicle Program to provide incentives to eligible businesses that want to buy low-carbon commercial vehicles and technologies to reduce emissions, including electric and natural gas-powered trucks, aerodynamic devices, anti-idling devices, and electric trailer refrigeration.

Ontario has already committed to creating a $200 million Natural Gas Access Loan and a $30 million Natural Gas Economic Development Grant to help more communities, including rural and remote areas of the province, access the necessary infrastructure to switch to cleaner renewable fuel sources.

As part of the CCAP initiatives, MOECC is in the process of drafting a renewable natural gas content requirement regulation; MOE is issuing a technical fuels paper; and, OMAFRA is developing the framework of its pilot program. MOECC’s Resource Recovery Management Branch is also working on the Waste Free Ontario Act. Once the strategy for the Waste Free Ontario Act is finalized, consultation on an Organic Action Plan will begin. CBA is directly engaged and closely monitoring all these developments to ensure that government develops effective policy and programs that encourage the growth of the RNG industry.

There has never been a better time to embrace RNG and develop conditions where carbon sources are available, valued and optimized for energy and resource recovery.

Visit www.biogasassociation.ca for more information.