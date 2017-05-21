CWMA's New Board Includes First Nations Representative

The Coast Waste Management Association (CWMA), a membership association serving the solid waste and recycling industry in coastal British Columbia, is pleased to welcome two new Directors elected to serve a two-year term and help guide the association in the coming years. "The board represents the diversity of stakeholders who make up the membership of CWMA," said Harmony Huffman, Chairperson of CWMA. Recent changes to the bylaws facilitated the inclusion of First Nations representation under the Government category. “We are especially excited that Leo Lawson, representing BC First Nations Solid Waste Working Group, is joining the board”

The new CWMA board consists of eight leaders who each serve a two-year term. They represent a diverse group of organizations, including local government, non-profit organizations, stewardship agencies and private industry:

 Jeff Ainge, (Secretary) Regional District of Nanaimo

Anke Bergner, Capital Regional District

Avery Gottfried, (Vice Chair) Tetra Tech Canada Inc

Peter Grant, (Treasurer) Salt Spring Island Community Services

Harmony Huffman, (Chair) Cowichan Valley Regional District

Mark Kurschner, Product Care Association

Leo Lawson, BC First Nations - Solid Waste Working Group

Brenden McShane, BC Recycles

"We rely on the wisdom and experience of waste and recycling professionals to ensure we meet our objectives of encouraging and promoting the development of local solutions for the management of waste”, said CWMA Executive Director Will Burrows. “this board represents the industry well, with professional and dedicated individuals who can expertly guide us to increase awareness and understanding of issues, challenges and opportunities related to waste management”