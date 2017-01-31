Compostable Food Packaging Can Help Increase Organics Diversion

The Foodservice Packaging Institute's Paper Recovery Alliance/Plastics Recovery Group has released the results of a study that examined existing literature on the role of compostable foodservice packaging (FSP) made from both paper and plastic in increasing organics diversion. Based on multiple tests and anecdotes, the study concluded that the presence of compostable FSP can lead to higher organics diversion rates and lower contamination rates with enough consumer education and outreach.

Many examples were drawn from cafeterias and large venues such as stadiums. The composter AgRecycle reported notably higher organics diversion rates in cafeterias that used compostable FSP as opposed to standard FSP. Multiple stadiums also reported an increase in diversion when compostable FSP was used.

