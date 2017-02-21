Collection Vehicle Selection: Hauling the right choice in a world of options

There is more to selecting waste collection vehicles than budget—the industry’s day-to-day working requirements are heavy duty and the list of reasons to choose one model over the other is complex. Considering conditions, technology, efficiency, and lifespan is just the beginning.

Locale

Every municipality will have its own considerations involving geography, climate, population, and scope. These factors will affect component specifications, such as tire grit and ply, or conventional versus alternative fuel based on refuelling options. Where and when collection takes place is another factor to consider in chassis selection and cab construction, with durability and comfort at the forefront of those decisions. The type of truck—front, side, or rear loader—may be specified by the municipality, but factors like fuel choice, traffic patterns, and road types will affect these decisions, as well.

Component Placement

Tank placement is important considering space constraints in body integration and route requirements. Roof-mounted tanks in a neighbourhood with low-hanging branches may cause problems, while side or rear-mounted tanks can help with weight dispersal or space saving measures. Trucks travelling on dirt roads will benefits from dust covers on brakes, and brake types will vary depending on the elevation and geography of a neighbourhood.

Return on Investment

Most haulers will have their trucks a decade or more, and maximizing return on investment (ROI) has a great deal to do with that time frame, as well as component selection and use considerations. Considering the above factors are key to making the right purchasing decision; flexibility is also essential. If hauling needs change, this can affect the type of truck necessary. When change occurs, how will this affect the availability of mechanical repair, parts, and service? Consider driver skill, ability, and availability in model selection. Most dealers will impart knowledge about how to extend a truck’s life via specific driving habits, maintenance tips, and training opportunities and smart haulers will take these opportunities to maximize truck life and ROI.

Maintenance

Speaking of ROI, preventative versus operational maintenance represents a question of pay now or pay later. Given the day-to-day heavy duty conditions waste vehicles experience, maintenance decisions begin with purchasing based on the previous factors, as well as chassis, body, and cab durability. Once again, dealers will impart preventative maintenance recommendations as well as straightforward advice on which components need changing well in advance of failure to maximize cost savings. At the very least, wear-proof options and a regular maintenance schedule are essential to a truck’s longevity.

It’s the Law

It is worth mentioning that the law reigns supreme, and vehicles must adhere to weight and size requirements, as well as municipal productivity requirements and operator safety. Features addressing each of these are available and most dealers will present a range of options to meet them. If there is a way to run as many routes but with fewer trucks, or change the collection model to maximize productivity or safety, this will be a prime consideration.

Innovation

Alternative fuels and electric or hydrogen power are the most recent and impactful innovations to come to work vehicles in Europe and the Americas. Though alternative power hasn’t quite caught on in Canada, the US is revamping its model in come capacities to save time and costs with electric vehicles in certain applications.

Alternative fuelling, however, is rising quickly in Canada and will be the next step in breaking into a era of efficiency and cost savings. CNG stations and biosolid facilities are becoming common place and will make fuel consumption a key component of truck selection. Hybrid technologies are also refining in efficiency and cost and will bring a new horizon to the industry.

Other innovations drive overall ROI and lifespan decisions, including disc brakes, hydraulic components, and weather-ready body components. The most important consideration overall is that haulers consider everything, end to end.