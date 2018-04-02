City of London mulls natural gas for waste fleet

Ontario’s City of London is joining the province to split the $1.3-million cost of changing its waste management fleet to natural gas as part of an Ontario-wide greenhouse gas challenge.

London’s waste vehicles are currently travelling more than 15,000 kilometres every year using diesel fuel. City council recently discussed a transfer payment agreement from the Ontario Municipal Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Challenge Fund under its fuel-switching component.

The city is working with Union Gas to cut a fuel deal and decide on an appropriate refuelling location.

“We are also actively engaged with the City of London to establish a CNG program for their fleets in London,” Union Gas stated in a report to city council. “CNG as a transportation fuel achieves a minimum reduction of 15% lower CO2 than gasoline or diesel fuels with affordable, return-to-base refuelling options.”

London is currently investigating the economic ins and outs of adopting natural gas for its waste fleet.

Quick Facts