Circular Economy System Could Help Control Rare Element Waste

The concept of a circular economy is a great match for e-waste products often made of rare elements because it helps find other uses for materials, keeping them at their highest utility and value.

Researchers from the University of Southern Denmark have developed a simple and comprehensive circular economy system for e-waste that may be successful. The system is based on the philosophy of “product family” and supported by an improved collection system, a pre-sorting and testing platform and a family-centric processing of end-of-life products.

read more >>