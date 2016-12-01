Case for Lifecycle Thinking

Product Stewardship in Action describes how and why leading companies are taking responsibility for the environmental impact of their products and packaging. Product stewardship, often referred to as extended producer responsibility (EPR), is the idea that everyone that benefits commercially from a product, including manufacturers, distributors, and retailers, has a shared responsibility to minimize its environmental impacts.

Written primarily for a business audience, it the book draws on the knowledge and experience of industry practitioners and other experts to provide a structured approach to product responsibility within firms. This will help those new to the field, as well as more experienced practitioners, to develop an effective response to stakeholder concerns about the environmental impacts of their products and packaging.

The author, Helen Lewis, highlights the business case for action. She argues that companies can achieve shared value – both public and commercial value – when they take a proactive and knowledge-based approach to the life-cycle management of their products.

Scott Cassel, chief executive officer and founder, Product Stewardship Institute, said the book is a must-read for anyone engaged in the responsible use and management of materials. “It documents the historical roots of product stewardship and extended producer responsibility, and offers an impressive array of voluntary and regulatory concepts, strategies, and tangible case studies,” he said. “Helen’s book is a great resource for the practitioner and academic alike, and is destined to spark ideas for innovations that will conserve natural resources and propel us ever forward toward the global circular economy.”

