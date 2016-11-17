Canadian Company Takes Pet Food Sustainability to the Next Level

Are your customers ready to feed their dogs and cats a cricket-protein-based food that incorporates fresh and healthful but “ugly” foods otherwise headed for the landfill? Clients interested in sustainability on all levels might be interested to learn of Dockside pet foods, which blends this very novel, alternative protein with healthful produce deemed “unacceptable” for human consumption.

Dane Creek Capital Corp. recently announced it partnered with Nova Scotia-based food development company Perennia Food and Agrigulture Inc. to create Dockside Pet Products and Services Inc., a new pet food company serving North America.