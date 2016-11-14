Another Successful Year for Canadian Waste to Resource Conference

The 7th Annual Canadian Waste to Resource Conference (CWRC) was, again, an incredible success. Waste management professionals from across Canada gathered at the International Centre in Mississauga on Nov. 9 and 10 for informative keynote sessions, 34 workshops on the most pressing issues for the sector and several networking opportunities at a special gala reception, an awards dinner and the OWMA's booth at Waste & Recycling Expo Canada.

“This year’s event, once again, demonstrates why the Canadian Waste to Resource Conference is widely recognized as the place to be for the country’s leading waste management professionals,” said CWRC Manager Michele Goulding.

The conference is held in conjunction with Waste & Recycling Expo Canada (CWRE) and the Municipal Equipment Expo to provide attendees with an opportunity to learn from the industry’s top speakers while participating in the CWRE’s trade show.

Participants not only enjoy an exceptional line-up of keynote and workshop sessions on priority topics for the waste management sector, but also have several opportunities to network with their colleagues and develop new business connections.

“Building on the success of this year, we are looking forward to continuing our partnership with Waste & Recycling Expo Canada and delivering another premier event in Niagara Falls next year on Oct. 25 and 26,” Goulding said.

OWMA recognizes Executive/Professional of the Year Award winners

As part of another successful year at the Canadian Waste to Resource Conference, the OWMA held a special gala dinner on Nov. 9 that brought together nearly 150 waste management professionals to recognize the winners of the 2016 Canadian Waste Sector Executive/Professional of the Year Awards.

“It is important to take time to acknowledge the tremendous contributions made by those who are leading the waste management sector,” said Acting OWMA CEO Peter Hargreave. “This year, we were pleased to recognize six deserving individuals at our third annual awards ceremony for their continued efforts to advance innovation, increase sustainability in the waste management sector, and demonstrate corporate social responsibility in their organization and community.”

The winners of the Executive/Professional of the Year Awards are as follows:

Large Publicly Traded Private Company

Dan Pio, President of Progressive Waste Solutions Canada Inc.

Large Private Company

Mike Watt, Executive Vice-President of Walker Environmental Group

Medium Private Company

James Ewles, President of RAW Materials Company Inc.

Small Private Company

Barry Friesen, General Manager of CleanFARMS Inc.

Large Incorporated Municipality

Craig Bartlett, Manager of Waste Operations and Diversion at the Regional Municipality of Durham

Medium Incorporated Municipality

Francis Veilleux, President of Bluewater Recycling Association