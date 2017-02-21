An Eastern Townships First: Public natural gas refuelling station

Sani-Estrie and Gaz Métro announced in December the first public refuelling station for compressed natural gas (CNG) has been set up in Quebec’s the Eastern Townships, the tenth such installation to join the Blue Road. Located at 405 Rodolphe Racine Street, in Sherbrooke, and operated by SaniEstrie, this station will be accessible to the public, more specifically, to transportation companies and municipalities who use or who wish to adopt this alternative fuel.

“Economic recovery is a priority for our government,” said Minister of Energy and Natural Resources and Minister responsible for the Plan Nord, Pierre Arcand “We want to modernize Québec’s economy through the energy transition announced in the 2030 Energy Policy.

“Ensuring access to natural gas to as many regions as possible will enable us to achieve the objectives that we have set for ourselves [and] use of this resource will help promote this transition to a low-carbon economy.”

SaniEstrie made the switch to natural gas just over a year ago when it acquired nine new CNG trucks, with the goal of converting 30 more over the next five years.

“We are very pleased to offer a new CNG fuelling point for Québec-based and particularly local transporters, so they may benefit, as do we, from the numerous advantages of natural gas, especially from an economic and environmental perspective,” said Sani-Estrie’s vice-president, Sylvain Gagné.

“It is crucial for companies such as ours to remain at the leading edge of industry trends in order to stand out from other players in the sector.”

The Blue Road is growing

This new refuelling point on the Blue Road, a network of public natural gas fuelling stations, will allow companies who fill their trucks with this alternative fuel to travel from the Eastern Townships to Montreal and even to have the possibility of reaching the United States.

“The proximity of highways 10 and 55 made Sherbrooke a prime location for pursuing the deployment of the Blue Road,” said Martin Imbleau, vice-president, development and renewable energies at Gaz Métro. “We salute SaniEstrie for their decision to make the switch to natural gas and to provide an additional fuel point on the Blue Road.”

This new public station is a great opportunity for transportation companies and municipalities to test trucks equipped with natural gas engines. With its possibilities of being used for transporting goods, residual materials, or even for public transport, natural gas technology is a proven solution that allows for an immediate reduction in greenhouse gas emissions of up to 25 per cent per vehicle.

Founded in 2002 by the group Gestion Sani-Eco Inc. and Yves Duhamel, Sani-Estrie Inc. specializes in residential, commercial, and industrial waste transport. The company also rents containers in a range of sizes for disposing of construction and other waste materials.

In 2014, the company built a trans-shipment centre on its Sherbrooke site, and in 2015, it established a new program focused on green energy. Sani-Estrie now has trucks running on natural gas, a clean energy.

Gaz Métro is the largest natural gas distribution company in Québec, with a network of over 10,000 km of underground pipelines serving more than 300 municipalities and more than 200,000 customers.