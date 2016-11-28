Six Futuristic Design Concepts That Could Create a 'Wasteless' Society

The idea of zero waste communities operating closed-loop systems that emulate a circular economy is currently a popular movement across the globe. Though without fundamental changes in the way waste is handled, these phrases are destined to remain buzzwords rather than become reality.

While the business of collecting, processing and disposing of material has gotten far more efficient in recent decades, many essential concepts have remained: burying waste in landfills is still an inexpensive option, many people are resistant to living near waste-related facilities and large amounts of debris still enter the ocean. Changing these dynamics in a significant way will not be easy, but in recent years multiple architects and designers have taken on the challenge. read more >>