$5 a Day Challenge: Food waste is killing the environment . . . and us

Have you ever experienced that awful moment where you realize the majority of your fridge is filled with expired food and/or sentient mould?

Cleaning up that kind of a mess is just the worst. It makes you ask yourself all sorts of strange questions, like “How am I going to get that into the compost box?” “Will I ever be able to get the smell out of the tupperware?” and “Would throwing out my entire fridge be simpler?”

One of the upsides of buying a tiny amount of food for the week is I’ll probably eat most of it before it goes bad.

That’s definitely not the case for Canada as a whole, though. A staggering amount of food is wasted every day by steps in production, or by spoiling at home after it’s been bought. This amounts to about $31 billion per year in Canada and has knock-on effects like increasing methane produced in landfills. read more >>