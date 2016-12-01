2017 Looking Up for Waste Management and Recycling

In futurist Ray Kurzweil’s world, people underestimate the rate at which society changes. We tend to think of change as moving at a constant rate, Kurzweil observes, but in reality change looks more like a series of “S” curves—the rate of change starting slowly at first, and accelerating until ideas become broadly adopted then slowing as the new ideas become entrenched.

It’s useful to keep that in mind when looking forward, as we do each year in January. What changes will 2017 bring for waste management and recycling? How will businesses and everyday life be affected? We asked the experts.

Peter Hargreave, director of policy with the Ontar

io Waste Management Association, says in 14 years he cannot remember the sector so busy, and he expects that to continue this year, driven by legislative and regulatory initiatives.

“The major changes will likely come from federal and provincial governments. Jurisdictions will be looking at ways to make significant reductions in greenhouse gas emissions,” Hargreave says. He points to BC’s leadership in carbon tax and Ontario’s cap and trade system as leading examples.

“From a waste management perspective there is a direct impact in reduction of energy and fuel use. But the indirect impact of the waste management sector is one of the best kept secrets in driving down emissions,” he says. That’s mainly because recycling and reusing reduces the need for new products.

Hargreave says that new, waste diversion legislation in Ontario will be the biggest leg in GHG reduction efforts. “We’re developing policies that drive a circular economy, and a low carbon economy. Those policies will create opportunities in collection, processing, and marketing,” he says. OWMA is interested in moving those policies forward through innovation.

Hargreave also sees a “major push” by government to greater accountability and transparency, and higher standards in reporting requirements. He notes that private sector players show a greater interest than in past in talking about green as part of their profiles.

Indeed, at the recent Globe 2016 Conference on Business and the Environment held in Vancouver, a number of high profile investment firms participated in a forum that dealt with ESG factors (environmental, social, and corporate governance) in long-term profitability and sustainability in relation to institutional investment decisions. The billions in funds represented at the table agreed that ESG factors now weigh more heavily within screening systems.

“How companies manage resources and waste involves huge value when it comes to reincorporating those resources into their production streams,” Hargreave says.

Another key factor in the market going forward, commodity pricing, appears to be improving. Although OWMA doesn’t officially track pricing, anecdotal reports indicate firmer prices for recycled metals and plastics. World copper price, not a bad leading indicator, has recovered from long term lows of $2.00/lb. to current levels of $2.60/lb.—most of that gain coming in the past quarter. No clear uptrend has shown in scrap plastic pricing as yet, with prices flat year over year.

Another major factor, crude oil prices, surged in December after OPEC announced a production cut of 1.2 million barrels per day after two years of producing at full capacity. If production cuts hold then further increases in crude could have an impact on plastic pricing.

Hargreave and others see interest in new waste management programs from municipalities spiking up. “We’re seeing more interest in newer technologies and a renewed interest in anaerobic digesters,” he says.

Operating efficiencies will also continue to be critical at the municipal level. Some of those efficiencies could come through innovation, according to Will Burrows at Coastal Waste Management Association. “The City of Surrey is looking at processing organics using anaerobic technology to produce fuels to run their fleet,” he says. He also points to the use of natural gas and to the potential introduction of electric power, although battery technology may not be sufficiently advanced at this time.

He also notes that a continued focus on behavioural economics will drive more efforts to evolve consumer behaviour. “It’s a constant battle to educate consumers about what can and can’t be recycled. Right now, food waste is a big issue for us,” Burrows says. “We also have capacity issues when it comes to organics,” he says.

Educating people, he says, can be a big part of the solution. “Limiting food waste has a lot to do with showing people how to buy more efficiently,” Burrows says.

Food waste is also a big issue for the Prairies. “I think it is cool that instead of a recycling organization, when the Saskatchewan Waste Reduction Council formed 25 years ago, they chose ‘Reduction’ instead of ‘recycling’ for heir name—and it is finally getting attention,” says Sheri Praski, executive director of SWANA Northern Lights.

Raising awareness through new communications channels is also important in Ontario, where diverse ethnic and cultural groups don’t necessarily respond to established messaging.

Ontario is now moving to reach those groups through community and church associations.

Across the country, Blue Box and Green Bin programs look to be of growing importance. Both associations in Ontario and BC cite a need for expanded funding to accelerate programs.

Saskatchewan now appears prepared to consolidate their landfill program. Sheri Praski points out that the province has 500 (unofficially 700) of Canada’s 2,200 landfills. With a population of only 1.25 million people, the province is clearly an outlier.

“We have a challenge in being a small population over a large land mass. But, regionally, we are among the leaders when it comes to certifying people for landfill operations, and Alberta and Manitoba are winning international awards against the likes of Florida and California,” Praski says. Saskatchewan, however, does not currently require certification for landfill operators.

That being the case, Saskatchewan has realized that the cost of operating 500 landfills is prohibitive, and she expects to see an ongoing movement to rationalize efforts among regional and private interests.

While 2017 looks to be a busy year for waste management and recycling, supported by growing consumer and corporate awareness, and by improving economics, the sector still faces massive challenges.

“I think our biggest challenge is uncertainty,” says OWMA’s Peter Hargreave. The pace of change is tremendous. It’s difficult to plan. There are lots of opportunities, but some may come with unintended consequences,” he says. Hargeave, it appears, has been reading Ray Kurzweil.