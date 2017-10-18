10-year-old 'Recycling Guy' Cleans up the Streets of Yellowknife

Every Saturday morning, 10-year-old James Peggs goes to work.

First, he puts on his gear: a bright orange construction vest, tailored by grandma; on it, a silver name tag engraved with his name; lastly, a white baseball cap embossed with a green recycling triangle.

Peggs then goes into the garage, grabs his wooden crate with winter wheels, and he begins to haul it up and down curbs, winding down streets, visiting his clients.

Peggs is Yellowknife's 'Recycling Guy' — a business he created after moving from Saskatchewan in 2015. read more >>