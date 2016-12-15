16905337

It’s the Night After Christmas and Someone is Hungry

This time of the year reminds us of how much many of us have and the obverse, sadly equilibrating, paucity of others. It is the black and white Christmas tales of movies past, the ecstasy of delight as children open gifts around the blazing fireplace more

Food Packaging Is Not the Enemy of the Environment That It Is Assumed to Be

ROUGHLY a third of food produced—1.3bn tonnes of the stuff—never makes it from farm to fork, according to the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization. more

This Wool is Made From the Pine Needles You'd Normally Trash

Pine trees are an important source of timber—600 million are chopped down each year in the EU alone. But while the trees are harvested for their wood, billions of pine needles go to waste. more

Reducing Holiday Waste

If every family re-used 2 feet of ribbon, we'd save enough to tie a bow around the planet. The sustainability-minded junk removal service, Junk King, created an infographic detailing the embarrassing excess of waste. more

The Road To Ending Food Waste

When we see containers of yogurt in the trash, perfectly good fruit and vegetables sent to the organics bin - we are moved to frustration when it appears that the disposed food could have been donated to a food bank. more

New research suggests switching to source separated recycling collections could save Welsh councils over a million pounds a year. more

Machine Headz

A change in cultural and social factors — such as overcoming a distaste for doggy bags — will be required to shift people’s behaviour. more

On Black Friday alone, consumers in the US and around the world bought billions of dollars worth of stuff, including a whole lot of clothes. That clothing haul is something environmental organization Greenpeace is not happy about. more

What changes will 2017 bring for waste management and recycling? How will businesses and everyday life be affected? We asked the experts. more

In the wake of a downturn, 2016 was a year of remarkable facility innovations aimed at improving cost savings, productivity, and recovery rates. more

The whole country is talking about textile diversion. Leveraging the City of Markham’s successful program in this area (among others) the discussion is reaching a growing number of stakeholders. more

Waste & Recycling Expo Canada 2016 saw an overwhelming success at the International Centre in Toronto, with just over 200 exhibitors from Canada, the US, Netherlands, New Orleans, Austria, Northern Ireland, and Belgium. more

Blue Box materials are changing, and have been since 2008 or earlier—on that we all agree. We even have a name for what is going on: The Evolving Tonne. more

RightCycle Diverts Industrial Waste

The Illinois Sustainable Technology Center (ISTC) at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and Purdue University have diverted almost six tons of waste from landfills. more

Taking Back the Tundra

There are significant challenges to recycling bulky end-of-life products, such as vehicles and appliances, in Canada’s North. more

