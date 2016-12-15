This time of the year reminds us of how much many of us have and the obverse, sadly equilibrating, paucity of others. It is the black and white Christmas tales of movies past, the ecstasy of delight as children open gifts around the blazing fireplacemore
If every family re-used 2 feet of ribbon, we'd save enough to tie a bow around the planet. The sustainability-minded junk removal service, Junk King, created an infographic detailing the embarrassing excess of waste.more
When we see containers of yogurt in the trash, perfectly good fruit and vegetables sent to the organics bin - we are moved to frustration when it appears that the disposed food could have been donated to a food bank.more
On Black Friday alone, consumers in the US and around the world bought billions of dollars worth of stuff, including a whole lot of clothes. That clothing haul is something environmental organization Greenpeace is not happy about.more
Waste & Recycling Expo Canada 2016 saw an overwhelming success at the International Centre in Toronto, with just over 200 exhibitors from Canada, the US, Netherlands, New Orleans, Austria, Northern Ireland, and Belgium.more